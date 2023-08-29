The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- information on Park St. where officers received a report from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in which a woman reported a man kicked her vehicle, causing damage. The man fled the scene on foot.
- driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to maintain lane on Peppers St. where a woman was arrested after officers saw her driving in a ditch. She reportedly appeared disoriented and couldn’t tell officers how she wound up off the roadway. She was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Ln. where officers escorted code enforcement to issue someone a citation.
- agency assist on Archer Grove Rd. where officers assisted the JCSO after a call about a suicide threat. One man was taken to Advantage Health Care for an evaluation.
- information on Ridgewood Rd. where a woman reported someone fraudulently used her bank account.
