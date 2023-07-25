The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- home invasion on N. Trotters Way where officers and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called for a possible home invasion.
- agency assist on Stan Evans Dr. where officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a sobriety breath test on a woman.
- agency assist on Memorial Dr. where someone reported a person pulled a gun on them in Jefferson. Officers notified the Jefferson Police Department.
- welfare check on S. Trotters Way where officers checked on children, who were OK.
- agency assist on Hightower Trail where officers assisted the JCSO in attempting to serve a warrant, but the suspect wasn’t on the scene.
- agency assist on Hunter Rd. where officers assisted JCSO and rescue crews at a wreck.
- agency assist and animal control-nuisance on Arcade Park St. where a woman reported an aggressive dog.
- agency assist on Stan Evans Dr. where officers assisted the Commerce Police Department by administering a sobriety breath test on a man.
- agency assist on Hightower Trail where someone reported an illegal burn, but it was a legal campfire.
- suspicious incident on Hightower Ct. where a missing bicycle was ultimately found.
- agency assist on HWy. 82 where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow after thinking she was having a heart attack.
- agency assist on White Oak Trail where a woman was found unresponsive. She was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, but ultimately died.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol while they conducted a vehicle search.
- theft by taking-felony on Swann Rd. where a terminated employee didn’t return a company van. Tools were also missing from the van.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a woman locked her keys in her vehicle.
- agency assist on Pine St. where officers assisted the JPD after a report of a fight and threats. The incident was unfounded.
- suspicious incident on Tanglewood Rd. where an anonymous caller said someone was selling drugs.
- damage to property on Damon Gause Bypass where road signs were struck and damaged.
- theft by taking on Swann Rd. where someone reported stolen yard equipment.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted the JCSO at traffic stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.