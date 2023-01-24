The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol with a multi-vehicle crash with an injury.
- civil matter on Trotters Trace where a woman said she wanted a roommate to leave.
- 911 hangup and animal control-nuisance on Rock Forge Rd. where animal control was called for dogs running at-large.
- debris on roadway on Hwy. 129 where a log was found in the road.
- harassing communications on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman reported a man was harassing her.
- welfare check on Hwy. 82 where officers checked on two people who were OK.
- disorderly conduct on Rock Forge Ln. where siblings had an argument and a window was broken during the dispute.
- theft by taking on Double Bridges Rd. where a man reported someone stole his credit cards.
- noise violation on Grace Dr. where someone reported loud music.
- damage to property on Jefferson River Rd. where a vehicle was damaged by an object that came off another vehicle.
- harassing communications on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman reported another woman continuously called her residence asking about her son.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and unregistered vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- verbal dispute on Rock Forge Ln. where family members had an argument.
