The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- hit and run on Damon Gause Bypass where a vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle and the other driver didn't stop.
- custody dispute on Grace Dr. where a woman reported a family member didn't return a child after a visit.
- simple battery and probation violation on Athens Hwy. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a call about a fight. Someone reported a dispute had turned physical, but one of the people involved said it was a verbal dispute.
- harassing communications on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman said a man harassed her via phone.
- theft by taking on Peppers St. where someone reported a bed was taken.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where someone reported equipment was left on a property.
- damage to property on Hwy. 82 S where someone struck a stop sign.
- driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a stop sign on Davis Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on B. Whitfield Rd. where a juvenile left a residence and a family member tried to stop him. Someone claimed the driver almost hit the juvenile with the vehicle, but the driver denied that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.