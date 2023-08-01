The Arcade Police Department reported the following recent incidents:
- domestic dispute and 911 hangup on Rock Forge Rd. Officers were notified that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispute between siblings.
- agency assist on Swann Rd. where officers escorted someone from the district attorney’s office to serve a subpoena.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a man reported a family member threw beer bottles at his grandmother.
- suspicious incident on Damon Gause Bypass where a man rode a bicycle in the fast lane.
- agency assist on North Trotters Way where officers notified a man that his stolen motorcycle was found in Barrow County.
- theft of lost/mislaid property-felony and warrant served on Athens Hwy. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a call about a stolen wallet. The man fled from police on foot and they attempted to use a taser on him, but were unsuccessful. He was ultimately detained. The stolen wallet was not found on the man.
- speeding and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after fleeing from police.
- battery-family violence on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was arrested after his wife reported he had struck her in the face. The woman had visible injuries. The man said she fell in the yard.
