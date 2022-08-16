The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 S where officers gave a teenager a ride after she was seen walking in the area.
- no insurance and operation of an unregistered vehicle on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- welfare check on N. Trotters Way where officers attempted to make contact with a woman after she hadn't been seen and didn't show up for work, but were unsuccessful.
- suicide threat/attempt and 911 hangup on Athens Hwy. where a man reportedly made comments about self-harm.
- verbal dispute on Nathaniel Dr. where family members had an argument.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where an officer made contact with someone parked at a cell phone tower. The person was a technician and was waiting for the crew to arrive to complete work.
- speeding and driving without a valid license on Hwy. 129 N where someone was arrested during a traffic stop.
- disorderly conduct on Rock Forge Ln. where someone reported a man was yelling, cursing and punching walls.
