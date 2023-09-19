The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- agency assist on McCreery Rd. where officers assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with a possibly impaired driver.
- harassing communications on Athens Hwy. where store employees reported unwanted advances from a customer.
- criminal trespass on Poppy Ln. where someone reported possible harassment and criminal trespass.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Ln. where officers assisted during a medical call.
- verbal dispute on Athens Hwy. where a store employee thought an ID was fake, but it was valid.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where officers assisted the JCSO after a deputy stopped for someone who’d run out of gas.
- traffic stop on Hwy. 129 where officers found a pipe with marijuana inside a vehicle. The items were destroyed on the scene.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 where someone found a wallet.
- suspicious incident on North Trotters Way where someone found bags containing belongings on an air conditioning unit.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where someone reported a man who is part of an investigation came into a store.
- welfare check on Hwy. 82 where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- elder abuse-exploit/inflict paint to/deprive on B. Whitfield Rd. where a woman reported a family member may have been neglected/abused.
- suspicious incident on Hightower Trail where a woman reported an issue with a missing dog.
- criminal trespass on Trotters Trace where a man saw via security camera that people were cutting through his woods.
- agency assist on Potters House Rd. where officers assisted the JCSO during a traffic stop. One man was arrested and resisted being detained.
- city ordinance violation and agency assist on Hwy. 82 where officers assisted code enforcement when they delivered a citation.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted during a possible suicide threat call. One person was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
- information on Athens Hwy. where someone reported vehicles didn’t stop for a school bus.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a truck driver got locked inside the gate at a business.
- animal control-nuisance on Woodlands Hill Dr. where someone reported barking dogs. The complainant was also concerned about the dogs’ well-being.
- aggravated assault on Hwy. 82 where officers were called for a report of someone pulling a knife. One woman was taken to a mental health crisis center.
- theft by taking-felony on HWy. 82 a woman reported people broke into her Cash App account and took over $4,500.
- theft by taking on Wyatt St. where a man reported a power sander, batteries and a charger were stolen.
- civil matter on Trotters Trace where family members had a dispute over living arrangements.
