The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- information on Windy Hill Ct. where a scooter was found on vacant property.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a driving under the influence (DUI) stop.
- public indecency at Arcade City Park where two people had sexual intercourse in a vehicle.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 S where a contractor for a telephone company was getting grid locations for a new line setup.
- lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 where someone turned over a license plate.
- welfare check on Carlton Way where officers checked on a woman who didn't show up for work. She was OK.
- agency assist on Ridgewood Ln. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after falling and possibly injuring his hip.
- public indecency on Trotters Ridge Rd. where someone reported a group of juveniles was pulling their pants down and exposing themselves to passing cars.
- theft by shoplifting on Athens Hwy. where a woman reportedly took a bottle of Jose Quervo from a store.
- verbal dispute on B. Whitfield Rd. where a man said his brother had made upsetting comments and he wanted to have him banned from the residence.
