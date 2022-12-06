The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- use of license plate with intent to conceal on Hwy. 129 S where a driver was cited during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Sandy Lane Ct. where someone reported seeing a person walking with a flashlight at an abandoned residence.
- theft by taking-felony on Azalea Dr. where a woman reported a ring and memory cards were stolen from a storage box.
- information on Cedarwood Dr. where someone reported a man had been walking up and down the road hollering.
- city ordinance-air quality control on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman was warned after burning plastics.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where an electronic gate was left open.
- suspicious incident on Jefferson River Rd. where a man said he was hunting on leased land and found a man sleeping in the woods.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 N where a woman said someone contacted her, threatening to harm or arrest her friend. The caller said the woman needed to bring them $10,000. The incident was a scam.
- suspicious incident on Swan Rd. where someone heard a child screaming, but officers said that was unfounded.
- city ordinance-noise levels on Grace Dr. where someone reported loud music.
- verbal dispute on Nathaniel Dr. where two people argued and one of them agreed to leave the residence for the night.
