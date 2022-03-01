The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- impeding flow by driving side-by-side; use of license plate with intent to conceal; and warrant on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- aggressive driving and harassment on Hwy. 129 where a woman said a vehicle cut her off and the occupants — possibly juveniles — flipped her the bird.
- operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with intent to conceal on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The driver had two warrants.
- information on Hwy. 82 where a man who sounded intoxicated called 911 and said someone was trying to kidnap him. The caller was reportedly belligerent and hollered at people during the call.
- agency assist on Woodland Hills Dr. where a man said a family member hit him, causing swelling and bleeding below his eye.
- information on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported someone contacted her claiming she'd made a $900 purchase on Amazon and she gave the them information about her bank account and logged onto a site that allowed them to observe her phone. She contacted her bank to have pending transactions cancelled and to monitor her account.
- civil matter on Nathaniel Dr. where a couple said they allowed a man to stay at the residence, but they didn't want his girlfriend to come over.
- agency assist on Parr St. where a woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.
- fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; no insurance; and suspended registration on Hwy. 129 where officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver fled.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Athens Hwy. where a man was arrested after he ran into a ditch. He was arrested following a field sobriety test after officers smelled alcohol on him and he admitted to drinking.
- death investigation on Trotters Way where a woman with a medical condition was found dead.
- furnishing/purchasing/possessing alcohol to a minor on Athens Hwy. where a store employee refused to sell alcohol to minors and said the minors then tried to get a woman to buy it for them, but the employee again refused to sell the alcohol to her.
- warrant served on Barber Rd. where officers retrieved a man with a warrant out of Arcade from the Hall County Jail.
- operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with intent to conceal on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- ungovernable child on Trotters Way where juveniles feared an older brother who they say loses his temper, picks them up and slams them on the couch. The brother also reportedly yells at their mother and takes her car whenever he wants.
