The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- suspicious incident on Arcade Park St. where a woman was sitting on a blanket in a parking lot to watch the lunar eclipse.
- suspicious incident on Windy Hill Ct. where someone saw a light flashing on a truck.
- driving without a valid license; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and suspended registration on Hwy. 129 N where a man was given a court date for the listed traffic violations. He was not arrested due to a recent surgery.
- suspicious incident on B. Whitfield Rd. where a runaway juvenile was found. The juvenile reportedly claimed abuse, while the parents said the child had disciplinary issues.
- terroristic threats and acts on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman said her son was babbling and made a comment about wanting to kill her.
- criminal trespass on Windy Hill Ct. where video captured a man standing on a woman's porch. There was also evidence that someone may have tampered with the door handle.
- 911 hangup and ungovernable child on B. Whitfield Rd. where someone reported a child yelled and defied his parent's orders.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 S where a woman said someone cloned her Facebook account.
- agency assist on Hightower Trail where officers warned a man about code violations.
- no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle on Hwy. 129 S where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a man locked himself out of a residence.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after he was found to appear confused.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 S where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where someone found suspected marijuana.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was taken to the hospital after she was reportedly talking out of her head.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a woman said someone asked her to hold onto some tools.
