The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- discharging firearms on Rock Forge Rd. where someone reported hearing gunshots into the early morning hours.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where someone saw someone on Facebook alleging possible child abuse.
- harassing communications; terroristic threats and acts; and stalking on on Birch Ct. No additional information was given.
- suspicious incident on Birch Ct. where someone reported a suspicious person, but officers didn't find anyone on the scene.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers used equipment to help process tools recovered at the scene of a burglary in Hoschton.
- suspicious incident on Park St. where two females were parked at a closed park.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 where a woman was stranded and officers gave her a courtesy ride.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol by transporting a driving under the influence (DUI) suspect to jail.
- verbal dispute on Carlton Ct. where a woman agreed to go to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after reportedly yelling and lying in the roadway.
- agency assist on Swann Rd. where officers assisted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run, but they weren't able to locate the vehicle.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Rd. where EMS assisted a woman during a med call.
