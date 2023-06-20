The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
•theft by deception on Williamson St. where a woman reported a scam involving the sale of concert tickets online.
•agency assist on Rock Forge Rd. where officers assisted Jefferson police in a search for a missing person.
•animal complaint on Valley Dr. where someone reported an issue with an unleashed dog. The dog’s owner said they were using an electronic leash.
•verbal dispute on Park St. where someone reported a female was passed out in a car with a child.
•suspicious activity on Azalea Dr. where a man asked that officers escort him to a residence to avoid an altercation.
•lost/mislaid property on Athens Hwy. where someone found a wallet.
•civil matter and 911 hang-up on Azalea Dr. where a woman said her husband left with their children and wouldn’t answer the phone. Officers made contact with the man.
•terroristic threats and acts; battery-family violence; simple battery-family violence; and cruelty to children-third degree on Carlton Way where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman turned physical. The man reportedly grabbed the woman around the throat and also struck her.
•criminal damage to property-second degree; simple battery-family violence; criminal trespass; and obstruction or hindering a person making. an emergency phone call on White Oak Trail where a man was arrested after reportedly damaging a vehicle’s window and windshield with a brick.
•damage to property on S. Trotters Way where a man reported someone threw a gaming system, then grabbed it and pushed it into a woman’s chest, telling her she could have it.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after fleeing from police.
•information on Athens Hwy. where a woman said her cell phone was missing.
