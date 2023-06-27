The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- information on Hwy. 82 where a tree branch fell over the road.
- agency assist on Gordon St. where officers were called to back-up the Jefferson Police Department after a fight.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 82 where a woman reportedly tried to steal $470 worth of cleaning products, but fled without taking anything.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 82 where someone reportedly took cleaning supplies valued at $5.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
- in attempting to locate an address for someone.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where officers assisted several agencies with a vehicle pursuit.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 where a woman was walking on the roadway and in the median.
- financial transaction card fraud on Sandy Lane Ct. where a man said a family member opened a credit card in his account and made $300 in purchases.
- noise violation on Hightower Trail where someone reported loud music.
