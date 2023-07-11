The Arcade Police Department reported the following recent incidents:
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol at a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Hightower Trail where officers stood by while code enforcement conducted an inspection at a residence.
- failure to yield for an authorized emergency vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 129 where a woman fled from police and officers ultimately stopped the pursuit.
- underage possession of alcohol on Valley Dr. where a teenager was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton by a family member after a report that they’d consumed alcohol.
- animal complaint on Tanglewood Rd. where a man reported his neighbor’s dog attacked his family dog and his teenage daughter after she tried to intervene.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and GSP at a two-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where a man sat in a vehicle outside a closed business.
- suspicious incident on Lake St. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
- suspicious incident on Swann Rd. where someone reported hearing gunshots.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department at a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where officers assisted Arcade Fire with a vehicle fire.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after he was found in distress.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where officers spoke with the driver of a vehicle that was similar to a vehicle that had been involved in a theft.
