The following incidents were recently reported by the Arcade Police Department:
- suspicious incident on Sandy Lane Ct. where an anonymous caller wanted officers to remove their boyfriend's son from a location.
- suspicious incident on Hightower Ct. where a cable line had been severed.
- agency assist on Woodland Hills Dr. where someone reported hanging power or cable lines.
- agency assist on Stan Evans Dr. where officers administered an alcohol breath test.
- sexual exploitation of children and harassing communications on Rock Forge Rd. The incident was turned over to investigators.
- theft by taking and criminal trespass on Hwy. 82. No additional information was given.
- burglary on Trotters Ridge Rd. where a man said someone broke into his residence and took a semi-automatic pistol.
- agency assist on Sandy Lane Ct. where officers received an email from an Adult Protective Services case manager about a man's welfare and possible exploitation. The man said he was fine and had no concerns.
- damage to property on I-85 where a patrol car was damaged.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a man found wooden stakes and ribbons in his driveway and yard.
- criminal trespass on Hwy. 82. No additional details were given.
- agency assist on White Oak Trail where officers responded to a med call.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe; driving without a license; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a person was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on N. Trotters Way where an elderly man fell, but was not injured.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where officers found a vehicle possibly linked to recent thefts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.