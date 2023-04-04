The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on North Elm St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- domestic dispute on Northwood Dr. where family members had a dispute.
- identity theft fraud on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a woman said someone tried to access her bank account.
- theft by taking on Victoria St. where a woman reported someone took her deceased mother's belongings.
- driving without a valid license on Mt. Olive Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on Mt. Olive Rd. where officers were called for a single-vehicle rollover wreck.
- theft by deception on Ila Rd. where a man reported someone tried to scam a store out of money.
- warrant served on Carson St. where a man was arrested for a warrant at a residence.
- possession of methamphetamine; failure to yield; and possession and use of drug-related objects on North Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking and warrant executed on Northside Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a call about a stolen sim card.
- lost/mislaid property on Hill St. where a phone was found.
- animal at-large on Andy Ct. where a woman reported a neighbor's dog killed one of her chickens.
- damage to property and warrant executed on North Broad St. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after striking a ditch.
- theft by taking on Whitehill Ln. where a woman reported a missing package.
- death investigation on Windy Hills Rd. where a man was found deceased in a residence.
- damage to property on Ila Rd. where a truck struck a fuel pump.
- warrant executed on South Elm St. where a man turned himself in for a warrant.
