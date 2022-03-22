The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
- domestic dispute on Minish Dr. where a married couple had an argument.
- information on South Elm St. where officers assisted with a custody transfer.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and no insurance on I-85 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-less safe and open container on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck. Officers smelled alcohol on the man and arrested him after field sobriety and breath tests.
- identity theft fraud where a man reported someone used his identity to take out a loan.
- suspicious incident on Baugh St. where a woman reported a scam while applying for a job.
- harassing communications on Pine Ave. where two people reported harassment by two women. Two vehicles were also reportedly damaged.
- fraudulent attempts to obtain funds on Piedmont St. where a woman said someone made a fraudulent purchase using her account.
- criminal trespass on Heritage Hills Dr. where a window was damaged.
- theft by taking on Heritage Hills Dr. where someone took a package of webbing.
- damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial where a woman reported someone keyed the work "d--k" onto her vehicle.
- information on Highland Estates where two people argued after one of them let a friend borrow yard trimmers.
- hit and run on Homer Rd. where a man reported his vehicle had minor damage after he had to swerve to avoid a wreck with a vehicle that ran a stop sign.
- domestic dispute on Old Colony Pl. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning.
- mental health transport on Katie Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.