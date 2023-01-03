The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Homer Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers also smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the man admitted to having the substance.
- forgery and theft by deception on Maysville Rd. where a man made a purchase with counterfeit money.
- warrant executed on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop for illegal headlights.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on South Elm St. where a woman was arrested after backing into another vehicle in a parking lot. She reportedly appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. She was arrested after refusing to take a field sobriety test.
- criminal trespass and theft by taking-motor vehicle on Maysville Rd. where someone stole an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from a business.
- theft by taking on North Elm St. where a woman reported her phone was missing.
- damage to property on I-85 where someone took a tag from a vehicle and damaged the vehicle.
- simple assault-family violence on Ridgeway Rd. where a man was arrested after an incident with a woman. The man reportedly put his forehead on the woman and pushed her backwards.
- warrant executed on South Broad Ext. where a man was arrested for a warrant at a residence.
- domestic dispute on Remington Dr. where multiple people had a dispute. Someone reported a woman may have been run over during the incident, but officers didn't find anyone injured.
