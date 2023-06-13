The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
•information report on Oconee Ln. where a man said his daughter took his vehicle without permission.
•theft by deception-felony on Nolana Dr. where a man reported a rental scam.
•domestic dispute on Heritage Hills Dr. where family members argued and one of them threatened to kill the other. There was also a firearm on the scene. The incident apparently caused a scene with a number of people congregating in a parking lot.
•civil matter on South Elm St. where a man reported a custody dispute.
•lost/mislaid property on South Elm St. where an officer found a suitcase at the police department.
•theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where a woman reported took beer from a store without paying for it.
•entering auto on Arlington Ln. where a woman said her wallet was taken from her vehicle.
•driving under the influence (DUI); possession of amphetamine; and drugs not in original container on South Broad St. where a woman was arrested after someone reported she’d fallen asleep at the wheel and was revving the engine. She reportedly appeared intoxicated and was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers also found Alprazolam in the vehicle.
•information on Old Allen Rd. where officers responded to a business after a woman called 911. The woman was not on the scene when officers arrived. The owner of the business was reportedly irate that officers were there. Officers spoke with the woman on the phone, who said she was fine.
•entering auto on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man said his firearm was stolen from his vehicle.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance or marijuana on Andy Ct. where a woman was arrested after falling asleep in a vehicle. Officers later found suspected methamphetamine and Oxycodone Hydrochloride on the woman.
•information on Andy Ct. where a man reported his girlfriend's father had been harassing him.
•damage to property on I-85 where a hood popped up on a vehicle, striking the windshield and causing the driver to run into the median.
•harassing communications on Northwood Dr. where a woman reported a man harassed her and sent possibly threatening emails regarding a homeowners association issue.
•lost/mislaid property on Crossing Place where a man said his laptop was missing.
•financial transaction card fraud on South Elm St. where there was fraudulent activity on a man's bank account.
•domestic dispute on Willoughby Homes where family members had a dispute.
•hit and run on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man said a driver struck him while he was walking in a parking lot. The man said his arm and hip were hurt. Officers said surveillance footage showed the victim push off the front bumper, but didn't see the vehicle make contact with the man's body.
•criminal trespass on Crossing Place where a man and woman argued about a keyed vehicle.
•death investigation on Maysville Rd. where a man was found not breathing in a store restroom. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A family member said he had been sick.
•failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-less safe on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man was arrested after hitting a mailbox. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
