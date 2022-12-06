The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•criminal trespass on Baugh St. where family members argued about a dog and a key fob was damaged during the incident.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 5:50 pm
•theft by shoplifting on Homer Rd. where a store reported a woman may have shoplifted a heater, knife set and clothing.
•theft by deception on Maysville Rd. where a woman said she paid someone to do work on her car, but the work wasn’t completed.
•disorderly conduct on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a man was arrested during a welfare check. Officers arrested the man after he repeatedly yelled, despite being told to lower his voice.
•no insurance on South Elm St. where a vehicle was towed during a traffic stop.
•theft by taking-motor vehicle on Ila Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend took her vehicle without permission. She ultimately got the vehicle back.
•theft by shoplifting on South Elm St. where a store employee reported a female stole vape products.
•death investigation on Heritage Hills where an elderly female was found deceased.
•criminal trespass at Willoughby Homes where a woman thought someone entered her residence with a key she had lost.
•warrant executed on Crossing Place where a man was arrested for a warrant during a call about a suspicious person.
