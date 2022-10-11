The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
- warrant service and too fast for conditions on Hwy. 441 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and suspended registration on Ridgeway Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant served on Jefferson St. where a passenger was arrested during a traffic stop.
- pandering on Madison St. where someone reported a woman was attempting to exchange drugs for sexual favors.
- driving without a valid license and speeding on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license and tag cover violation on Homer Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- abandoned vehicle towed on Jefferson St. where a vehicle that was partially on a sidewalk and partially in the road was towed.
- theft by taking on Baugh St. where a man reported a missing package.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding at SKT America where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- death investigation on Heather Ln. where a man died of suspected natural causes.
- information on Coles Court Dr. where a woman said her estranged husband took money from her account.
