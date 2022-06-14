The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- suspicious incident on Homer Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after two men left her at a store. The woman said she had used methamphetamine and marijuana. Suspected meth was also found in her pocket.
- domestic dispute on Heritage Hills Dr. where two family members had a verbal argument.
- reckless driving; no insurance; and speeding on State St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license and suspended registration on Ila Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on S. Elm St. where a woman had a dispute with a company over a vehicle purchase price.
- domestic dispute on Shankle Rd. where two men got into an argument and one of them reportedly placed his hands around the other's throat.
- domestic dispute on Beck Rd. where a man and woman had an argument. The woman said the man reportedly threw items and slammed doors.
- information on Hickory Dr. where a man reported someone harassed him, yelling that he killed someone and trying to put a fake picture on social media.
- recovered stolen property on Maysville Rd. where a stolen trailer was recovered.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 15 N where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- information on Maysville Rd. where officers escorted a man off a bus after complaints that he'd been smoking.
- driving without a valid license on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Brookwood Ave. where a man reported his ex-wife sent him multiple messages.
