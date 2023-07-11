The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- information on Wilhard St. where someone reported possible underage drinking.
- warrant executed; obstructing law enforcement officers; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man was arrested after a report of suspicious activity. The man fled from officers on foot and was ultimately tasered and detained. Officers found suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana on the man.
- deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more (felony) on N. Elm St. where one man was arrested after a call about fraud.
- theft by taking on Oak St. where a woman reported someone a debit card containing refund money and spent the money.
- information on S. Broad St. where people argued over loud music and there were conflicting stories on a physical interaction.
- driving under the influence (under 21 years old) and failure to maintain lane on Homer Rd. where a 17-year-old was arrested following a traffic stop. No additional information was provided.
- information report on Willoughby Homes where officers were called about threats, possibly involving juveniles.
