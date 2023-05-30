The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a vehicle struck a guard rail.
- civil matter on Manor Ct. where a woman reported an issue with a landlord.
- damage to property on Victoria St. where a man said his vehicle was damaged by a golf ball.
- information on North Broad St. where a man said his daughter got sick after eating a bag of Pringles they bought at a store. The bottom of the Pringles can had been cut and there was a storage container inside the can.
- information on North Elm St. where a woman thought her vehicle may have collided with another vehicle, but the other driver left the scene.
- custody dispute on Highland Estates where a man and woman had a dispute over a custody exchange.
- loitering or prowling and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes on Arlington Ln. where a man was arrested after a disturbance stemming from a recent murder. Two men reportedly went to a residence looking for the person of interest (that person has since been arrested and charged for the murder). One of them also reportedly left a firearm in someone's bushes. One man was arrested and officers planned to take out a warrant on the other man.
- damage to property on Cold Sassy Rd. where a vehicle struck an electrical box.
- driving under the influence (drugs)-less safe; reckless driving; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on South Broad St. where a man fled in a vehicle after a call about suspicious activity. Officers suspected the man was under the influence.
- identity theft fraud on Willoughby Homes where a woman said someone purchased a vehicle in her name and she later received a toll bill.
- recovered stolen motor vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a vehicle that had been stolen out of New York was found.
- information on Ridgeway Rd. where a woman reported antique trains were missing.
- domestic dispute on Heritage Hills Dr. where family members had an argument.
