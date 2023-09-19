The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; tag/registration violation; and use of license plate with intent to conceal on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. The woman had put another vehicle’s tag on the car and said she’d just purchased the vehicle and hadn’t gotten the tag yet.
- suspicious incident on South Elm St. where a woman reported her husband had been physically abusive.
- identity theft fraud on Charleston Ave. where a woman discovered credit cards had been opened in her name and charges on those cards totaled over $10,000.
- information report on North Broad St. where a manhole cover damaged a vehicle.
- information report on Chantilly St. where a man reported a stranger was taking pictured of his house and looking in his windows. The stranger said the residence had been listed for rent on social media.
- disorderly conduct on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a disgruntled former employee made threats toward a person.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Maysville Rd. where a man reported he left a pistol in a bathroom. An employee found the pistol.
- warrant executed and failure to stop for a school bus loading or unloading on Clayton St. where a woman was arrested after failing to stop for a school bus that was picking up children. She was given a warning for not stopping and was arrested for a warrant.
