The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- damage to property on South Broad St. where a street light was damaged by a vehicle door.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-less safe; failure to maintain lane; and light violation on Ila Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop after she was seen driving "all over" the roadway. The woman reportedly appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking.
- domestic dispute at Heritage Hills Apartments where a couple had a verbal argument.
- animal complaint on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a woman said two dogs attacked her dog. The woman also received scratches during the encounter. A man fired two shots during the incident and the two dogs ran away.
- suspicious incident on Victoria Way where a woman saw a man looking into apartment windows on a security camera.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on South Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by deception on Nunn St. where a woman reported a fraudulent online post, which indicated her house was available for-rent.
