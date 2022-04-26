The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
- financial transaction card theft on Hickory St. where a woman said a male family member took her credit card and maxed it out. The man was later arrested.
- warrant executed on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where officers arrested a man for a warrant out of Blairsville.
- unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Ivey St. where a man was arrested after making multiple calls about stolen pills.
- lost/mislaid property on South Elm St. where someone found a green purse that contained tools and clothing.
- criminal trespass on Crossing Place where a woman reported her vehicle window was damaged, possibly by a large rock.
- criminal trespass and theft by taking on North Broad St. where someone reportedly damaged vacuums and took containers at a car wash.
- criminal trespass on North Elm St. where a man was arrested for visiting a property where he'd been criminally trespassed from.
- lost/mislaid property on Heritage Hills Dr. where a woman reported her keys were missing.
- information on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a man thought his phone was stolen.
- domestic dispute on Heritage Hills Dr. where family members said a man had been talking strangely.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation on Clayton St. where two people reported receiving a call from someone about a found tablet. They were transferred to someone claiming to work for the Social Security Administration who said they had 18 accounts open in their name and said a package was located at the border containing cocaine and a large amount of cash.
- criminal trespass on South Broad St. where someone damaged stairs and an air conditioning unit at a restaurant.
- information on South Broad St. where officers were called for a report of a fight. They made contact with an intoxicated man, who fled. The man ultimately complied with the officer's commands. No arrest was made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.