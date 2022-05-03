The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
- warrant service on Madison St. where a woman was arrested for warrants after a call about someone brandishing a firearm. The woman denied brandishing a firearm.
- dumping litter on State St. where someone placed items next to a dumpster.
- no insurance on Homer Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Ila Rd. where a storage unit door was damaged.
- lost/mislaid property on S. Elm St. where someone turned over a purse that had been left at a restaurant.
- hit and run and criminal trespass on North Broad St. where a vehicle struck another, but didn't stop.
- driving without a valid license on South Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.