The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
- criminal trespass on Lakeview Dr. where officers were called for graffiti on the large rock outside Commerce High School.
- information on Cotton St. where a man reported another man had sent him threatening text messages, saying he was going to beat him and his father.
- warrant served on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested after officers approached a suspicious vehicle in a store parking lot.
- driving without a valid license and disregard of a traffic control device on South Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license; open container; and tag light violation on South Elm St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man also reportedly tried to hide an open can of beer.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and no insurance on N. Elm St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- harassment (no address listed) where someone reported harassing communications. No additional details were provided.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where a man reported a vehicle broke down shortly after he bought it from someone on social media.
