The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- theft by taking-felony on Scott St. where a man reported someone broke into a building and took tools.
- theft by taking-felony on Williford St. where a man reported a bow and arrows were taken.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal and failure to maintain lane on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled alcohol on the man and he was arrested after refusing to take a field sobriety test.
- speeding and driving without a valid license on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a valid license on South Elm St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man was arrested after a wreck.
- domestic dispute on Crestwood Cir. where two people had a verbal dispute.
- damage to property on Remington Dr. where a woman reported someone damaged her garage door.
- theft by taking on Park St. where a man reported a stolen scooter.
- damage to property on Maysville Rd. where a vehicle damaged large rocks and grass and got stuck.
