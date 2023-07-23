The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
•simple assault on Baugh St. where a woman was arrested after a call about a suspicious person. No details were provided.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe and open container on Madison St. where a man was arrested after a call about a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers saw the man drinking out of a mug, which they later learned had beer inside. Other open beer bottles were also found in the vehicle. The man reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after refusing to complete a field sobriety test.
•DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain lane on MLK Jr. Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after refusing to complete a field sobriety test.
•damage to property on North Elm St. where a crosswalk signal was damaged.
•public indecency on B. Wilson Rd. where a man was arrested. No details were provided.
•deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more-felony on Casey Ct. No additional information was provided.
•harassing communications and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Cotton St. where a woman was arrested after reportedly harassing a neighbor.
•terroristic threats and acts on SK Blvd. No information was provided.
•possession of amphetamine; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a controlled substance/marijuana; and possession of drug-related items on Sycamore St. where a woman was arrested after someone made a report of a possible domestic incident. They said the woman may have a knife on her. When the woman’s purse was searched, officers found suspected cocaine, morphine and a glass pipe.
•information on Crossing Place where someone reported a woman tried to break into an apartment.
•criminal damage to property on Maysville Rd. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged.
•domestic dispute on Shankle Rd. where yelled and cursed and was asked to leave a residence.
•theft by shoplifting and warrant executed on Maysville Rd. where two men were arrested for warrants after a store reported a man walked out of the store with a Redbull and Cheez-Its.
