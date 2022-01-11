The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•probation violation on Homer Rd. where officers were called for a suspicious person. They recognized the man and knew he was banned from Jackson County. He was detained after a foot chase and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for breathing problems. Officers also found a pipe on him.
•domestic dispute on Northwood Dr. where two men had a verbal dispute.
•warrant served on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and warrant served on N. Broad St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•domestic dispute on Old Colony Pl. where a man was agitated and damaged a door.
•harassing communications on Crestwood Cir. where a man confronted juveniles about speeding.
•entering auto at Ivie Funeral Home where someone took a gun from a vehicle.
•theft by conversion on Northview Dr. where a package was delivered to the wrong address.
•defective equipment and driving without a valid license on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•tail light/lens violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Carson St. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
•possession of methamphetamine on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man was arrested after throwing a baggie of methamphetamine out of the window during a traffic stop.
•information on S. Elm St. where a woman reported a man left her a threatening voicemail.
•warrant executed on Ila Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a vehicle was damaged after swerving to avoid a wreck.
