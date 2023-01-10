The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- forgery-third degree on South Elm St. where a man made a walk-in report to police.
- warranted executed on South Elm St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on North Elm St. where a woman reported a camera was damaged at a business, possibly by another employee.
- lost/mislaid property on South Elm St. where a man reported he lost his driver's license.
- vehicle towed on Homer Rd. where a vehicle was towed after an accident with possible injuries.
- criminal damage to property on Ridgeway Rd. where a vehicle struck a power box, causing an estimated $14,000 in damage.
- theft by taking on North Elm St. where a man said someone took his clothing from a laundry business.
- criminal trespass on North Elm St. where a man was arrested after going to a business where he'd been criminally trespassed from.
- lost/mislaid property on Maysville Rd. where someone left a wallet at a store.
- damage to property on Homer Rd. where citizens helped extinguish a vehicle fire in a parking lot.
- driving without a valid license and headlight violation on South Broad St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
