The Commerce Police Department recently reported the following incidents:
- domestic dispute on Northwood Dr. where a woman reported family members argued over an iPhone charger.
- harassment on Cotton St. No additional details were provided.
- fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; speeding; failure to stop at a stop sign; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested after fleeing from officers when they attempted to do a traffic stop. He ultimately stopped and got out of the vehicle with his hands in the air and he was arrested. The man also had blood on his face and said he’d been in a fight prior to the stop.
- lost/mislaid property on Medical Center Dr. No additional information was given.
- possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; warrant executed; and possession and use of drug-related objects on Barber St. where a man and woman were arrested after a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a new construction site. They reportedly slept in a closet at the location, not wanting to wake up someone at the man’s residence. The man was arrested for a warrant. The woman was arrested after officers found two straws containing a residue. The woman said one of them had been used for cocaine.
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-less safe; and failure to maintain lane on North Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Few details were provided on the incident.
