The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- recovered stolen property on Epps St. where a trailer was recovered.
- theft of lost or mislaid property on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man lost his wallet.
- criminal damage to property on Redtail Rd. where a woman said someone spray-painted her vehicle. She also reported her ex-husband had been harassing her.
- information on Martin St. where the director of a church preschool requested extra patrol at the facility.
- information on Bus. 129 where a woman wanted to get her belongings from a residence.
- wanted person located on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested following a two-vehicle accident.
- miscellaneous report on Stan Evans Dr. where officers transported a man from the Gwinnett County Jail to the Jackson County Jail.
- speeding and driving while license is suspended on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while unlicensed and speeding on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- driving under the influence (DUI) on Athens St. where a man was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck involving a power pole. Officers smelled alcohol on him and he was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
- criminal trespass on Davis St. where a man reported someone broke into a trailer and took a bag.
- battery-family violence and simple battery-family violence on Lynn Ave. where a man was arrested after a dispute with family members turned physical. The man reportedly pushed a woman and punched a man during the dispute.
- wanted person located on Washington St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he was seen lying next to a vending machine at a store.
- single-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129.
- speeding and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Washington St. where there were conflicting stories about a confrontation between several people. One man said he was driving by a residence and two men pointed assault rifles at him. But the two men said the man drove by and someone in his vehicle yelled "I got something for you" and held an object out the window.
- verbal/custody dispute on Hwy. 129 where a man and woman argued during a custody exchange.
- runaway/missing person on Sparrow Ct. where a teenager ran away from home, but later returned.
- theft by shoplifting on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a grocery delivery company employee reportedly shoplifted $80 worth of merchandise from a store. She was cited and given a criminal trespass warning.
- suspended license plate and driving while license is suspended on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- unauthorized use of a financial transaction card on Hawkins Creek Dr. where a woman said someone used her card to make $900 in online purchases.
- driving while license is suspended (no location listed) where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.