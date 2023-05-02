The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- unauthorized use of a financial transaction card on Hawkins Creek Dr. where a woman said someone used her card to make online purchases totaling nearly $1,000.
- information on I-85 where a broken down tractor-trailer blocked the roadway.
- welfare check on Lee St. where officers checked on a woman after she made unusual comments to a family member.
- financial transaction card fraud on Peachtree Rd. where a man said his ex-girlfriend used his bank account to make about $160 in purchases.
- information on Lee St. where a man reported a tag was possibly stolen off a repossessed vehicle.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129. One person complained of back pain, but declined treatment.
- missing medication on Sumner Way where Oxycodone was missing.
- two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on I-85. No one was transported to the hospital.
- two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Hwy. 11. No one was transported to the hospital.
- identity theft on Washington St. where a man reported someone opened an account in his name.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 11. No one was transported to the hospital.
- information on Old Winder Hwy. where a family left a restaurant without paying.
- information on Borders St. where there was a dispute between an adult and juvenile family members.
- battery-family violence on Trade St. where a man was arrested after reportedly striking a woman during a dispute over a phone.
- theft by taking on Lawrenceville St. where someone took circuit breakers from an air conditioning unit.
