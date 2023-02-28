The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- criminal trespass on Pine St. where a man was arrested. No additional details were provided.
- wanted person located on Pine St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a call about another man who was at a location that he'd been criminally trespassed from.
- domestic dispute on Holders Siding Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly pushed the woman. He said he did so to get her away from him because he was yelling in his face.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; brake light/turn signal violation; failure to have license on person; and defective tires on Borders St. where a man was cited during a traffic stop. The man also reportedly threw a bag of marijuana out of the vehicle.
- civil matter on Athens St. where someone reported a man was driving a vehicle that he was not supposed to be driving.
- information on I-85 where a rock damaged a windshield.
- simple battery-domestic violence act on Marion Dr. where a woman was arrested after hitting a man during an argument.
- damage to property on Winder Hwy. where a vehicle struck a sign by the roadway.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- burglary (non-residence) on Hwy. 129 where someone attempted to take a trailer, but was unsuccessful.
- information report on Hamilton Dr. where a woman reported an issue between two juveniles. One of the juveniles had reportedly picked the other up aggressively.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was initially stopped for speeding and officers learned he was violating his license class. They also smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129 Bypass where one person complained of knee pain following the wreck.
- wanted person located on Dry Pond Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after officers observed a suspected drug deal.
