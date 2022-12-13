The following incidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department:
- affray on S. Public Sq. where multiple intoxicated people were involved in a physical altercation outside a business. No one was charged and the people involved had conflicting stories.
- theft by taking on Athens St. where a woman said her tag was used in another state and she received notices that she owed money for tolls.
- financial identity fraud on Lee St. where a man reported someone forged a check and tried to cash it.
- theft by deception on Commerce Rd. where someone contacted a man, claiming he had a warrant, and the man sent them money.
- driving while unlicensed on Randolph Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after almost striking a pedestrian in the roadway.
- criminal solicitation on Sterling Lake Dr. where a vehicle got stuck on someone's property. The owner of the vehicle said they didn't know who had taken the vehicle.
- possession of cocaine; crossing guard lines with drugs without consent; driving while license is suspended; and operating a motor vehicle without registration on College St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Jail intake officers later found cocaine on him.
- simple battery-domestic violence act and cruelty to children-third degree on Coopers Hawk Ln. where a woman was arrested after a domestic dispute. She reportedly struck, scratched and bit a man during the dispute. The woman said she was defending herself, but officers didn't see any evidence of that.
- battery and criminal trespass on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested after a domestic incident. He reportedly hit a woman with a chair, put his hands around her neck and head-butted her, which caused her to fall.
- driving while license is suspended and failure to yield on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck.
- following too closely on Athens St. where a teen was cited after a wreck.
- information on Hoschton St. where an employee at Jefferson Elementary School was reportedly intoxicated. A bottle of rum was found in the employee's belongings and was disposed of. The employee apparently worked in the cafeteria. A family member was called to pick them up.
- two-vehicle wreck with an injury on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. One person was transported for chest pain.
- single-vehicle crash on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man lost control of his vehicle and slid into a fence.
- information on Athens St. where a man reported a former employee stole money and lottery tickets. He said the employee had also sold alcohol and tobacco to minors.
- civil matter on Duke St. where a man had a dispute with a storage company.
- information on Washington St. where a woman got a ticket, but officers determined she wasn't the person who received the citation.
- speeding and possession of marijuana where a man was arrested after he was stopped for speeding. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found the substance in the vehicle. The man had also thrown some marijuana out of the vehicle.
- recovery of stolen property on Galilee Church Rd. where a stolen vehicle was recovered.
- lost/mislaid property on Faith Dr. where a woman reported a missing wallet.
- criminal trespass on Faith Dr. where a store employee reported seeing a shoplifting suspect circling the store in a vehicle.
- wanted person located on Sycamore St. where a man was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident.
- two-vehicle wreck on Damon Gause Bypass. One person complained of shoulder pain, but declined being transported.
- wanted person located; possession of a drug-related object; giving false name or date of birth to a law enforcement officer; and possession of cocaine on Borders St. where one man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly gave officers a false identity. Once they learned his true identity, they learned he had a warrant. A K-9 unit was also called and alerted officers at the vehicle. Inside the car, officers found methamphetamine, a pipe, and a white powder substance. Officers charged the man for the meth and drug-related object. Another man was also cited for failure to maintain lane and for possessing an open container.
