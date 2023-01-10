The Jefferson Police Department reported the following recent incidents:
- information on Sterling Lake Dr. where a man reported someone left inappropriate messages on pictures at his residence.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- lost/mislaid property on Gordon St. where a man reported his wallet was missing.
- registration violation and driving while unlicensed on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- possession of methamphetamine and wanted person located on Athens St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after being stopped for riding a bicycle at night without lights. The man also had a pipe and methamphetamine on him.
- wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- information on Kissam St. where a juvenile rode a dirt bike around the civic center.
- theft by taking on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman reported a man left in a vehicle without letting her retrieve her belongings from it.
- driving while unlicensed on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- lost/mislaid property on Shoreline Dr. where a man reported he lost his wallet.
- information on Lynn Ave. where two vehicles were damaged after hitting a pothole.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal on Memorial Dr. where a woman was arrested after someone reported she was passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle. She reportedly appeared intoxicated and was arrested after refusing to cooperate.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation on Jefferson Walk Cir. where a woman reported a fraud incident involving an online account.
