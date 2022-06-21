The following incidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department:
- miscellaneous report on Peach Hill Dr. where a man said a woman took a vehicle without permission and wouldn't return it.
- terroristic threats and acts on Peachtree Rd. where a man reportedly sent a woman a threatening text message, saying he would shoot up their house and kill people.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where officers assisted at a safety checkpoint in Banks County. Someone reportedly threw out a blunt and officers suspected a passenger may have tried to put marijuana in his mouth.
- obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and loitering or prowling on Depot St. where someone reported a man was in their backyard and behaving strangely around a business. Officers chased the man on foot and ultimately tackled him to the ground and arrested him.
- damage to property on Holder Siding Rd. where a woman said she and a man got into an argument. She said he hit her and she hit him back. He then reportedly struck a windshield and side of a vehicle door, causing damage.
- burglary on Railroad Ave. where two people argued over who owned a chair at a business.
- information where a man reported kittens were being kept in poor conditions at a flea market pet shop.
- exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult on Fountainhead Dr. where a woman reported abuse. Family members said she had mental health issues and officers said it didn't appear she was being abused. She was ultimately taken to Piedmont Regional Medical Center.
- information on Epps St. where a woman argued with employees about a product return and reportedly said her husband was coming to fight someone.
- deceased person on Kalurah St. where an elderly woman was found dead.
- driving while license is suspended on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- accidental damage on South Holland Dr. where a forklift damaged a wooden floor plank on a trailer.
- domestic dispute on River Mist Cir. where a couple argued and a man said the woman kicked him. The woman said she hit him with a pillow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.