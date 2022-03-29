The following incidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department:
•aggravated stalking and wanted person located on Oak Ln. where a man was arrested for violating a temporary protection order. Officers had also been called after the man reportedly contacted the woman non-stop and tried to get one of her family member’s to tell him where she was.
•entering auto on Peachtree St. where someone took a drill from a vehicle.
•information on Damon Gause Bypass where a vehicle struck debris.
•theft by taking on Winder Hwy. where someone didn’t pay the full amount for gas at a convenience store.
•information on Marion Dr. where a man told a woman to leave a residence after she asked if he wanted to buy methamphetamine. Officers found the woman, who said she threw the substance when she saw them.
•information on River Mist Cir. where family members argued and a juvenile wanted to leave with her fiancée. Officers were later called back after the juvenile left the house and was walking in the neighborhood with the fiancée. She ultimately returned to the residence.
•criminal trespass on Gordon St. where a vehicle mirror was damaged.
•hit and run on Elrod Ave. where a vehicle was damaged while a man was out of town.
•wanted person located on Harris Ln. where a man was arrested for warrants.
•Narcan administered on Glenfield Dr. where officers were called for a possible drug overdose. The man didn’t appear to be breathing, but had a pulse. Officers administered Narcan, which revived him. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.
