The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- miscellaneous report on Damon Gause Bypass where a tour bus was broken down. Officers said the bus had crossed the Mexico/U.S. border dozens of times over the past year. A K-9 unit was called and the K-9 alerted to something. No drugs were found.
- financial identity fraud on MLK Jr. Dr. where a man reported a fraudulent charge on his bank account.
- speeding; reckless driving; and driving in violation of conditions of a limited permit on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop for speeding (94 miles-per-hour in a 55-mph zone).
- failure to report striking a fixed object on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a vehicle struck a fence at a restaurant.
- criminal trespass on Borders St. where a man wanted a friend to leave his residence and also wanted him criminally trespassed.
- information on Gordon St. where a man said another man took money from him.
- driving while unlicensed and speeding on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while unlicensed; failure to yield right of way; hit and run; and failure to report an accident on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested after striking a tree. The woman fled, but another driver followed her and called 911.
- information on Cobb St. where a woman reported a man swerved into her lane.
- information at Jefferson High School where officers were called for a sexual assault report. No additional details were provided.
- theft of service on Washington St. where a couple didn't pay for their meal at a restaurant.
- theft by taking-felony on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported someone took a computer from a vehicle.
- information on Gordon St. where someone reported a man was staying in a vacant home and broke a window.
- fraudulent telephone solicitation on MLK Jr. Dr. where a woman said someone called her saying she owed money. They asked for $2,000 in gift cards.
- operating a vehicle with suspended registration on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- possession of marijuana on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was cited during a traffic stop for speeding. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver turned over the substance.
- wanted person located on Randolph St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after a wreck. He initially gave officers false identity information.
- information on Holder Siding Rd. where a woman said her neighbors cut down trees and a fence on her property.
- wanted person located on Hilltop Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant at a probation office.
- domestic dispute on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument. The woman reportedly hit the man with keys, but both she and the man said it was unintentional.
- no insurance; registration/license violation; and speeding on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
