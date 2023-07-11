The Jefferson Police Department reported the following recent incidents:
•financial identity fraud on Washington St. where a woman said her ex obtained a card in her name.
•entering auto on Gordon St. where a man was arrested after entering someone’s vehicle.
•illegal dumping on Jackson Concourse where a man reported someone dumped a pallet of cookies onto a property.
•miscellaneous report on Silver Bell Dr. where a mother had a dispute with her son.
•information on Hwy. 129 where a man lost his wallet.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 129 where one man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found a vape with THC. Another person was cited.
•driving under the influence-drugs-less safe; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; improper lane change; failure to maintain lane; and disobeying a traffic-control device on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after a concerned citizen reported an intoxicated driver. The man didn’t pull over and was driving erratically. The man ultimately stopped and began yelling “don’t shoot me.” He also tossed his keys out of the vehicle and a small object (possibly a lighter). Officers said it appeared he was heavily under the influence. He was evaluated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton before being booked in the Jackson County Jail.
•criminal damage to property-second degree on Glenfield Dr. where a woman reported another woman threw a brick and a flashlight at a car.
•simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass on Concord Rd. where a man was arrested following a domestic dispute with a woman. The man allegedly wrapped his hands around the woman’s neck. He also reportedly broke her phone during the scuffle. The man denied touching the woman, but she had visible injuries.
•battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on Coopers Hawk Ln. where a man was arrested after a domestic dispute with a woman. There were conflicting stories about what happened. The woman said the man hit her in the face with her phone. She had visible injuries and was covered in blood. The incident occurred when juveniles were around.
•single-vehicle wreck with one injury on Kissam St. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a wreck.
•suspicious person on Business 129 where a man was arrested at a residence. Few details were given about what led to the arrest. The man also had a laceration on his hand and he was taken to NGMC Braselton before being taken to the jail.
•information report on North Shores where a man reportedly screamed at family members.
•theft by taking on Weaver Dr. where a man said someone took solar lights.
•information on Jefferson Walk Cir. where two people said a woman took a vehicle without permission. The woman said one of them had taken $50 from her.
•information report on Washington St. where a man wanted a police escort for a custody exchange in case there was a confrontation.
•civil matter on North Shores Rd. where a man reported a custody issue.
•theft by shoplifting on Washington St. where a store employee reported a woman stole merchandise.
•information on Peachtree Rd. where a juvenile showed up at a residence, but was returned to their mother.
