The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
•information on Tyler Cir. where police were called twice for disputes between family. One of the people involved said one of the family members was off their medications and behaving strangely.
•wanted person located on River Mist Cir. where officers arrested a woman at a residence.
•no insurance on Hog Mountain Rd. where a vehicle was towed during a traffic stop.
•registration/license plate violation; driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal; and possession of an open container of alcohol on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled alcohol in the vehicle and arrested after a field sobriety test.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hwy. 129. No one was transported to the hospital.
•deposit account fraud on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reported someone tried to deposit a fraudulent check.
•driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information on Isaiah Dr. where three people had a verbal dispute.
•wanted person located on Athens St. where officers arrested a man at a convenience store.
•domestic dispute on Adventure Trail where a man and woman argued and the woman planned to leave the residence.
•family offense on Greystone Dr. where a man reported a woman was yelling and irate. He also reported she had previously assaulted him.
•entering auto on Hilltop Dr. where a man reported someone entered his vehicle and took firearms.
•criminal trespass on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reported someone damaged his vehicle windshield and hood with a rock.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked on Lee St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•domestic dispute on Coopers Hawk Ln. where someone reported a man and woman arguing.
•no insurance (no address listed) where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
•driving while license is suspended on Boy Scout Trail where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on Hog Mountain Rd. No one was transported to the hospital.
•information on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported receiving a text message from someone who said they were a kidnapper. A little girl made a FaceTime call from the number. She said she was with her dad and hung up, but the complainant feared the girl had been kidnapped.
•information on Banks Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested following a vehicle accident.
•information on Soque Cir. where a juvenile was reported misbehaving and screaming.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was cited during a traffic stop. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance. A firearm and open bottle of alcohol were also found in the vehicle.
•driving while unlicensed and speeding on Glenfield Dr. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•theft of lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 where a man reported a missing wallet.
•information on Valentine Industrial Blvd. where a tree branch damaged a city vehicle.
•information report on Curry Crossing where a woman reported someone applied for credit cards in her name.
•driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•driving while license is suspended on Gordon St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•driving while unlicensed on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 82 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant during an alarm call at a restaurant.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•trespass on Hwy. 129 where someone reported an employee’s husband was causing issues.
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where someone broke a lock on a camera and turned it off.
•DUI and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She reportedly appeared intoxicated and was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers found two open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
