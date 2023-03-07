The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
•forgery on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man reported a fraudulent check had been cashed.
•information on Washington St. where a Jefferson High School student reported text messages they received.
•wanted person located on Washington St. where officers arrested a man for a warrant.
•damage to property on Dragon Dr. where a vehicle struck a stop sign.
•miscellaneous report on Lakeshore Dr. where a man said a school bus didn’t give he and his wife enough space on the road while they were walking.
•driver to exercise due care and no insurance on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man was arrested after striking a power pole with his vehicle.
•criminal attempt and criminal trespass on Gordon St. where a restaurant manager reported someone had tampered with a supply room door.
•found property on Panther Dr. where a man found two pistol magazines while picking up trash.
•information on Lynn Ave. where a man reported a custody issue.
•aggravated assault and simple battery-domestic violence act on Bailey Dr. where a woman said a man choked her, then picked her up and threw her to the ground. Officers saw visible injuries on the woman. They planned to take out warrants.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 129 where a woman was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the woman handed over the substance.
•driving while unlicensed on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•driving while unlicensed on the I-85 overpass where a man was arrested after a two-vehicle wreck. A woman and two children were transported to the hospital for possible injuries.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal and endangering a child while DUI on Damon Gause Bypass. A woman was arrested after she was stopped for speeding. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests. A 2-year-old child was in the vehicle with her.
•driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information report on Persimmon Dr. where family members had a verbal argument.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a drug-related object; and possession of any controlled substance with intent to distribute on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested after officers found marijuana and a pill in her vehicle.
•information where a woman reported an alleged rape that happened outside of the county.
•theft by taking on Galilee Church Rd. where a man said someone cut a lock and took pallets.
•information report on Memorial Dr. where someone reported a woman was upset when dealing with a child.
•miscellaneous report on Apex Dr. where someone reported a theft by deception incident that may have been a civil matter regarding a stopped payment.
•hit and run on Tyler Cir. where a man said a driver hit his dog, causing road rash on the dog’s neck.
•entering auto on Peachtree Rd. where a woman reported a man took her wallet and keys from her vehicle. He later returned them.
•forgery on Memorial Dr. where a woman said someone tried to pass fraudulent checks.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 where a man said someone threw an item out of a vehicle, which struck and damaged his vehicle.
•information on Davis St. where someone reported a possible dispute.
•mandatory education for children between 6-16 on Dragon Dr. where a woman didn’t show up for a hearing after her child had repeated, unexcused absences from school.
