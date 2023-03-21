The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- driving while unlicensed on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by shoplifting on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a store employee reported two women stole over $500 worth of merchandise.
- hit and run on Sycamore St. where a man reported another vehicle struck his at a traffic light, but the other driver left the scene.
- two-vehicle wreck with one injury on I-85 southbound ramp. One person complained of arm pain, but declined treatment.
- two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Hwy. 129. Two people were transported to the hospital.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 53 where officers arrested a woman who had a warrant out of Jefferson.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where a man reported two people stole pallets.
- financial identity fraud on Red Tail Rd. where a woman reported a financial issue with her estranged husband.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Elrod Ave. where a man reported a tree fell on his fence.
- terroristic threats and acts on Duke St. where a man said another man accused him of stealing a battery and threatened him.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested for a warrant while officers were patrolling an area due to suspicious activity.
- domestic dispute on Lee St. where a man and woman had a dispute in a vehicle.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a man and woman argued. The woman said the man threw a cup of water in her face, but the man denied that.
- information on Silver Bell Rd. where a man was concerned about a brush fire.
- driving under the influence (DUI); driving while license is suspended or revoked; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Washington St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance. The woman was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- DUI and possession of an open container or alcohol on Hoschton St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled alcohol on the woman and arrested her after a field sobriety test.
- speeding; no registration; and driving while license is suspended on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- two-vehicle wreck with two injuries on Hwy. 129. Two people were transported to the hospital.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and window tint violation on Mahaffey St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- possession of methamphetamine on Magnolia Ave. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. They also found meth in the man's pocket.
- harassment on Depot St. where a woman said her ex-husband harassed her via phone.
- wanted person located; giving false name or date or birth to a law enforcement officer; driving while license is suspended; child seat belt violation; and possession and use of false identification on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She first gave officers false identity information and was arrested after officers learned her true identity.
- theft on Hwy. 129 where a man reported a vehicle tag was stolen.
- possession of a controlled substance; possession of a drug-related object; and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after he refused to leave a hotel. The man reportedly had marijuana and methamphetamine, in addition to a significant amount of cash.
- information on Sycamore St. where a woman reported an issue with an apartment manager.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a repossession company reported a man had marijuana and a handgun in a vehicle. The man reportedly made a comment about shooting one of the repo employees.
- DUI on I-85 where a woman was arrested after a wreck. Officers smelled alcohol on the woman and she was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- DUI; possession of an open container of alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man appeared intoxicated and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; littering; and suspended license plate on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man reportedly threw marijuana out of the vehicle. Officers also found loose marijuana inside the vehicle.
