The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- three-vehicle accident with an injury on Damon Gause Bypass. One person was evaluated by EMS after complaining of head pain.
- driving while license is suspended on Lee St. where a man was arrested after he reportedly struck another vehicle and left the scene. The man reportedly appeared disoriented and was staggering.
- criminal damage to property (second degree) on Gordon St. where a man was arrested after kicking in a door of a residence.
- information on Curry Crossing where a man was taken to the hospital after reportedly making a comment about harming himself.
- stalking on Fountain Head Dr. where a woman reported a family member harassed and stalking her and her husband.
- criminal trespass and simple assault on Jefferson Walk Cir. where family members had an argument. One of them reportedly pushed the other and damaged a shelf.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; headlight violation; speeding; tag light violation; and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers also smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance.
- burglary (first degree) on Marion Dr. where a man reported someone broke into his residence and took electronics.
- wanted person located on Washington St. where officers transported a man who had a warrant out of Monroe County.
- two vehicle accident on Hwy. 129. A juvenile was checked by EMS, but was not transported.
- domestic dispute on Fountainhead Dr. where a man and woman argued and the man said the woman hit him in the back of the head, which the woman denied.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule II and IV controlled substance; illegal stop/stand/park; possession with intent to distribute; and possession of a drug-related object on Colonial Ct. where a man was arrested after he was found passed out in a vehicle. Officers found suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, straws and Xanax.
