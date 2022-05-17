The following incidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department:
- domestic dispute on Blackstock Rd. where family members argued and one of them reportedly brandished a firearm, but didn't point it at anyone.
- disorderly conduct on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after getting two calls about him. He reportedly harassed customers at a store during on incident and was found screaming for help and scaring people in the second incident.
- information on McClure Industrial where two people argued after one of them struck the other's vehicle.
- civil matter on Raco Pkwy. where a man reported someone took a trailer.
- information on S. Holland Dr. where coworkers had an argument over safety glasses.
- information on Helene Way where a juvenile said a man slammed her on the bed and she hit her head.
- information on Redtail Rd. where a woman reported a package had been damaged.
- welfare check on Hwy. 129 where officers checked on a man who made comments about self-harm.
- death investigation on Wildwood Pl. where officers were called for an apparent suicide.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- accident with injury on I-85 where two people were transported after a two-vehicle wreck.
- hit and run on Cooley Ave. where a fence was damaged.
- lost/mislaid property on Dry Pond Rd. where someone turned in a firearm that had been found in a restroom.
- information on John B. Brooks Rd. where a woman was asked to leave a business.
- wanted person located and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- criminal trespass on Academy Woods Dr. where a woman was arrested after throwing items during an argument. The Department of Family and Children Services was also called due to the living situation.
- disorderly conduct on Pine St. where multiple people argued and one of them may have had a gun. Officers said there was no evidence of a physical altercation and there were conflicting stories.
- theft by conversion on Academy Church Rd. where a man reported an incident with an employer.
- information on Forrest St. where a woman wanted a man trespassed from her property after he reportedly caused a scene at a party.
- terroristic threats and acts on Laurel Oaks Ln. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after reportedly threatening to kill someone and their children.
- found property on Academy Woods Dr. where someone saw a woman run and put money in a mailbox.
- wanted person located on Athens St. where a man was arrested for a warrant.
- civil matter on Paxton Ln. where people argued over moving costs.
- information on Dragon Dr. where someone reported threats.
- information (no address listed) where officers followed-up on an incident that happened between two students.
