The following incidents were recently reported by the Jefferson Police Department:
- information walk-in report where a woman thought someone stole her trailer gate and chains and damaged the hitch.
- lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported her purse was missing after she set it down.
- domestic dispute on River Mist Cir. where family members argued and the incident reportedly turned physical.
- information on Silverbell Rd. where someone reported ash and debris from a fire had come onto their property.
- criminal trespass and entering auto on Athens St. where a man reported a muffler had been taken off a vehicle, but wasn't taken.
- stalking on Elrod Ave. where a woman thought an ex may have been following her. She said the man also called and texted her constantly and had threatened her.
- miscellaneous report on Peach Hill Dr. where someone reported a vehicle was taken without permission.
- information on Ronald Reagan Ln. where two people had a dispute on social media and one of them asked for their contact information.
- information on Athens St. where a woman thought someone was following her. She suspects they may be family members of someone involved in a criminal case involving her family.
- domestic dispute on Sycamore St. where a woman said a man followed her and punched her window as she was getting into the car.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a shopping cart damaged a vehicle.
- accident with injury on I-85 where two people complained of chest and back pain after a five-vehicle wreck.
- miscellaneous report on Elrod Ave. where a mailbox was damaged.
- information on New Salem Church Rd. where a juvenile had an apparent outburst, pushing his mother, fighting with siblings and knocking items off the walls.
- information on Spratlin Dr. where a woman said a family member came to their home, scaring children. The man later reported a custody dispute.
- information on Toy Wright Rd. where a man felt threatened by coworkers and told officers he didn't "want anything to have to come to gun violence." He later told officers he didn't feel like harming himself or anyone else.
- entering auto on Hwy. 129 where a man said someone took his bag from his vehicle. The bag contained credits cards, a firearm and a significant amount of cash.
- information on Lee St. where someone made a walk-in report that a former employee had not returned a camera and computer valued at $5,000.
